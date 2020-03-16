Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market research report mainly covers the parameters namely; market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. To obtain this market report in detail, request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry via email. This Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market report provides estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that may assist user or client to take decisions based on futuristic chart. The total value sequence of the market is also portrayed in the report linked with the analysis of the downstream and upstream constituents of the market.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Impax Laboratories LLC, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health., Lundbeck, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., WOCKHARDT., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Orion Corporation., Mylan N.V., Par Pharmaceutical., Cipla Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED., and Apotex Inc.

Global parkinson’s disease market is anticipated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Parkinson’s disease is known as an incurable neurological disorder that is progressive in nature and majorly affects the movement of the sufferer. The symptoms are manageable and even curable in some cases, but the disease itself isn’t. The symptoms accompanied with the disease are tremors, latency of movement, posture difficulties, speech difficulties and even lack of involuntary movements. The drugs and medications available for this disease only manage the symptoms and render the disease incurable.

According to Parkinsons News Today, around seven to ten million people worldwide are suffering from parkinson’s disease, this rising population is expected to drive the market for parkinson’s disease treatment market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of geriatric population and with it the associated rise in parkinson’s disease cases is expected to drive the market growth

Increased research and development expenditure from government and private enterprises is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of curable drugs for the disease is expected to restrain the market growth

Patent expiration during the forecast period and side effects associated with some of the drugs available in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

By Drug Class Levodopa/Carbidopa Dopamine Receptor Agonists MAO-Inhibitors COMT-Inhibitors Anticholinergics Other Drugs

By Medical Devices Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Levodopa/Carbidopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) Delivery Devices

By Route of Administration Oral Transdermal Subcutaneous Intestinal Infusion Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Clinics Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Patient Care Setting Hospitals Clinics



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market size of Skilled Nursing Servicesare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2026

