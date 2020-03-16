The Exploration & Production Software Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +16 Billion and at a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The Research Insights has, as of late, declared the addition of another research report to its extending source. The examination report, titled “Global Exploration & Production Software Market Report 2025,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. This report aims to gauge the market size and future growth capability of the market crosswise over various segments, for example, product, software, equipment, vertical, technology, and region.

Oil and gas companies use Exploration & Production Software to identify and evaluate deposits in order to decide either to start extraction or not and to optimize extraction operations and make the most of their reservoirs. Exploration & Production Software helps oil and gas companies determine the size, accessibility, and overall feasibility of deposits.

By using Exploration & Production Software, oil and gas companies can start planning extraction operations and prepare an infrastructure that ensure the safety of their personnel. Exploration software is an important tool for hazard identification and risk assessment. Due to increasing level of digitization and rising awareness of cloud computing technologies, cloud-based E&P software is expected to show significant growth rate.

Top Key Players:

Etech International Inc.,eDrilling AS, P2 Energy Solutions, Rock Flow Dynamics, Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited., ION Geophysical Corporation, Ikon Science Limited, ETL Solutions

The global Exploration & Production Software market is currently driven by growing investment in the oil & gas sector, increasing exploration of unconventional gas resources, and technological advancements. Fluctuating prices of oil & gas worldwide has been identified as the major inhibitor to the market’s growth.

Exploration & Production Software Market: Segmentation Overview—

By Type:

Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Managed Software

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Mine & Metallurgy

Other

The research report segments the Global Exploration & Production Software Market on the basis of application into clinics, residential, and hospitals, and others. On the basis of geography, the global market is divided into North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. The research report observes that North America will be a key regional market in the overall market.

