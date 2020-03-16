The US electronic security systems market was valued at US$ 10.33 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 20.50 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 – 2027.

The continuous engagement of various US governmental verticals with electronic security systems market players to procure technologically advanced systems is catalyzing the growth of electronic security systems market in the US.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Electronic Security Systems market including: Parabit Systems, Arecont Vision LLC, Bolin Technology, MOBOTIX Corp, FLIR Systems, Dahua Technology USA Inc., AxxonSoft, IDIS, Oncam, and eCamSecure

The federal government plays a vital role in the trend and growth of the US electronic security systems market. The companies offering security system products have to comply with the laws and regulations formed. The federal government has passed various acts for keeping an eye on the workings and maintaining the security of the individuals, such as Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 (18 USC 1030), National Policy for the Security of National Security Telecommunications and Information Systems (NSTISSC), and Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), among others.

With the increasing advancements and technological innovations, the US electronic security systems market players have extended respective product applications in various fields including offices, building automation, cybersecurity, and transportation. One of the significant factors contributing to the demand for US electronic security markets is increasing instances of illicit crimes across the country. Another notable driver that is propelling the application of electronic security is the increasing usage of electronic security systems by government agencies.

Electronic Security Systems Market by Product Type:

Surveillance Systems

Alarming Systems

Access Control System

Electronic Security Systems Market, by Component

Camera

Monitor

Storage Device

Software

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Electronic Security Systems industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. US Electronic Security Systems- Market Landscape

5. Key Market Dynamics

6. Electronic Security Systems – US Market Analysis

7. US Electronic Security Systems Market Analysis – By Product Type

8. US Electronic Security Systems Market Analysis – By Component

9. Industry Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

