Scope of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market: Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Hardware

⟴ Software

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

⟴ Drones

⟴ Head-Mounted Displays

⟴ Smart Speakers

⟴ Mobile Phones

⟴ PCs/Tablets

⟴ Security Cameras

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

The Study Objectives Of This Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Report Are:

☯ To analyze the key Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices manufacturers, to study the Production, Capacity, Volume, Value, Market Size, Share and development plans in future.

☯ To analyze the key regions Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks.

☯ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis.

☯ To define, describe and forecast the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market by type, application and region.

☯ To analyze the opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments.

☯ To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market.

☯ To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual Growth Trend and Their Contribution to the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market.

