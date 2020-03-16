Automotive Fleet Management Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Automotive Fleet Management Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Fleetmatics Group, TeleNav, TomTom International, Trimble Navigation, AT&T, Donlen Corporation, Geotab, Masternaut, Merchants Fleet Management, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Verizon Telematic, WorkWave ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Automotive Fleet Management market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Automotive Fleet Management, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Automotive Fleet Management Market: Fleet management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management. Fleet Management is a function which allows companies which rely on transportation in business to remove or minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment, improving efficiency, productivity and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs, providing 100% compliance with government legislation and many more. These functions can be dealt with by either an in-house fleet-management department or an outsourced fleet-management provider.

With the dramatic changes on the horizon for fleet productivity tools and solutions, companies will continue to embrace the use of technology in automotive fleet management to improve business efficiency, reduce fleet cost and to drive employee productivity. Owing to technological advancements in automotive industry, today’s vehicles are integrated with technology to directly manage fuel purchases and capture telematics data to manage driver behavior and predictive maintenance scheduling. Further, the market is majorly accelerated by the growing ecommerce business and cab services across the globe which has significantly augmented the need for efficient fleet management solutions. The increasing size of automotive fleet for transportations and logistics are the major factor for the growth of automotive fleet management solutions across the globe.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Automotive Fleet Management in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Operations Management

⟴ Driver Management

⟴ Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

⟴ Safety & Compliance Management

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Automotive Fleet Management in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Passenger Vehicles

⟴ Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Fleet Management Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

