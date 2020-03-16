Corporate Wellness Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Corporate Wellness Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( EXOS, ProvantHealth, Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, Optum, Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group, SOL Wellness ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Corporate Wellness market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Corporate Wellness, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Corporate Wellness Market: Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees.

Rising demand for corporate wellness activities due to increased insurance costs that result in financial burden on employers is driving the market. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, diet, lack of exercise, etc.

The U.S. dominated the corporate wellness market in North America due to rise in investment and adoption of corporate wellness service, surge in health care costs, and increase in incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the corporate wellness market in the U.S. is driven by increase in adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition. Europe is the second-leading market for corporate wellness services. Germany is a key contributor to the corporate wellness market in Europe. The corporate wellness market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven primarily by the developing countries.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Corporate Wellness in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Health Risk Assessment

⟴ Fitness

⟴ Smoking Cessation

⟴ Health Screening

⟴ Nutrition & Weight Management

⟴ Stress Management

⟴ Others

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Corporate Wellness in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Large Enterprise

⟴ Small and Medium Enterprise

Corporate Wellness Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

