Scope of Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards.

Europe is the largest regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification, with revenue market share about 38.51% in 2017, North America following Europe, takes revenue market share of 27.38%. Asia-Pacific is an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification, accounting for 22% revenue market share.

The application of Testing, Inspection and Certification included Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and Other industry. Industry is the largest application takes revenue market share of 50% in 2017. LFE is the second application takes revenue market share of 24% in 2017.

SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited and TUV Nord Group is the top player in the industry, they together with 39.36% market share.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Testing, Inspection and Certification in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ In-House

⟴ Outsourced

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Testing, Inspection and Certification in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Consumer Product

⟴ Commodities

⟴ Industry

⟴ LFE

⟴ Other

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

