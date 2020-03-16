Building Maintenance Services Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Building Maintenance Services Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Sodexo, Compass Group, CBRE, ISS, Cushman & Wakefield, BMS Building Maintenance Service, Associated Building Maintenance Co, General Building Maintenance, 24/7 Building Maintenance Inc, Millennium Building Services, Pacific Maintenance Company, Able Services, National Facilities Services, Bay Area Green Building Maintenance Services, Environment Control, EMCOR Group, Tru-Serve Building Maintenance, Sulekha, Ramco Building Maintenance, CBM Commercial Building Maintenance Corp, Spectrum Building Maintenance Company ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Building Maintenance Services market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Building Maintenance Services, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Building Maintenance Services Market: Building Maintenance performs general repairs to buildings and preventive maintenance of systems and equipment.

Technologies such as building automation tools, BIM, and CMMS can all minimize building maintenance services costs, sometimes up to 8% of the total category spend. Integration of IoT and app-based technology with wearables and mobile devices increases workers’ mobility and flexibility and facilitates better incident reporting and communication, while analytics tools enable analysis of supplier effectiveness leading to better decision-making.

Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that adhere to strict schedules for discharging some maintenance services (such as cleaning and janitorial services) due to the time-bound nature of these services. Additionally, service providers should also follow a preventive maintenance schedule to inspect various equipment including electrical installations, plumbing systems, and wooden fittings and fixtures to avoid possible emergency costs incurred by faulty repair work.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Building Maintenance Services in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Landscaping

⟴ Interior Building Cleaning

⟴ Pest Control

⟴ Exterior Building Cleaning

⟴ Street and Parking Lot Cleaning and Maintenance

⟴ Swimming Pool Cleaning

⟴ Others

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Building Maintenance Services in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Residential Building

⟴ Commercial Building

⟴ Public Building

Building Maintenance Services Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

The Study Objectives Of This Building Maintenance Services Market Report Are:

