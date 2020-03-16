Machine Translation Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Machine Translation Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( AppTek, Asia Online, Cloudwords, IBM, Lighthouse IP, Lingo24, Lingotek, Lionbridge Technologies, Lucy Software and Services, Moravia ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Machine Translation market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Machine Translation, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Machine Translation Market: Machine translation, sometimes referred to by the abbreviation MT (not to be confused with computer-aided translation, machine-aided human translation (MAHT) or interactive translation) is a sub-field of computational linguistics that investigates the use of software to translate text or speech from one language to another.

The industry is mainly driven by the increasing demand for automated translations to remove repetitive tasks and the rising need for localization to help serve the customers in an enhanced manner.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Machine Translation in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Automated Translation

⟴ Smart Automated Translation

⟴ Raw Machine Translation

⟴ Fully Automated Usable Translations

⟴ Rule Based Machine Translation

⟴ Statistical Machine Translation Technology

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Machine Translation in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Military & Defense

⟴ Electronics

⟴ IT

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ Others

Machine Translation Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

