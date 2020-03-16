Persistence Market Research published a report titled Pulse Protein Market: Global Market Analysis 2013- 2018 and Forecast 2018-2028 which estimates the pulse protein market to have reached US$ 1.03 Bn at the end of 2018 in terms of value, and forecasts it to reach US$ 1.65 Bn by the end of 2028.

Increasing Preference for Vegan and Natural Food Ingredients Fuels the Pulse Protein Demand

The demand for protein ingredients is increasing in the global market. Consumers are more conscious about their health and prefer to consume healthy food. The demand for vegan and natural food is increasing due to their benefits over animal-based foods. These are easy to digest and help lose excess weight. Depending on the source, protein can be segmented as animal protein and plant protein. Plant-based protein is popular due to its benefits over animal-based protein. Pulse protein is plant-based protein.

Pulse proteins are extracted from pulses such as pea, chickpea, lentil, beans, etc. Pulse protein contains high amount of glutamic acid, lysine, aspartic acid, and arginine. Pulses also contain essential amino acids. Most of the pulses contain around 17-30% protein. Pulse proteins are more soluble in water and their fat binding capacity makes them very useful in food products such as bakery and confectionary, soups, ready-to-eat snacks, etc.

To fulfill consumer demands, most manufactures in the food and beverage industry innovate new products with high nutritional values and health benefits such as pulse protein. This leads to an increase in the use of natural and organic products and helps fuel the market for pulse protein in the forecasted period.

Pulse Proteins Are Allergen-Friendly and Can Be Used as an Alternative to Egg and Dairy Proteins

Consumers who are intolerant to milk and egg proteins use alternative sources to prevent protein deficiency. There is no treatment for milk and egg protein intolerance, so avoiding the consumption of these products is the only way out. Plant-based proteins are the best way to fulfill protein deficiency. Pulse protein is the fundamental source of protein. Some individuals cannot palate egg, milk, or soy protein due to allergies.

For example, milk sugar or lactose causes severe allergic reactions which lead to unwanted gastrointestinal side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, bloating, or vomiting. Pulse protein contains no gluten like wheat protein. Some manufacturers add pulse protein powder to food products. Majority of pulse proteins are organic and contain little or no artificial colors, sweeteners, or fillers. This leads to an increase in demand for pulse protein in the global market.

Growing Demand for Clean Label Food Products Propelling the Pulse Protein Market Growth

Most of the consumers believe that food and beverages having recognizable ingredients are healthier. These customers demand food products which are minimally processed and without any additives. They prefer to consume food with recognizable ingredients. Pulse protein comes under the clean label ingredient list. Health conscious consumers are more concerned about the ingredient present in food products. Due to this ongoing trend, manufacturers are providing ingredient lists while manufacturing food and beverages.

For maintaining transparency between consumers and manufactures, it is important to put clean labels on the food products. Pulse protein is used in the most of the food products such as bakery, confectionary, snacks, etc. Nowadays, people are more concerned about vegan food products and prefer to consume food products which contain vegan ingredients. This has raised the demand for clean-labeled vegan food products and subsequently increased the demand for pulse protein in the market.

Key Producers of Pulse Protein

Some of the key players included in the pulse protein market report are :

