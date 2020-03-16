According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Antifungal Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Infection Type, Drug Type, Therapeutic Indication, Dosage Form and Geography. The global Antifungal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,524.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,182.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Antifungal Drugs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The major players operating in the Antifungal Drugs market include, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck And Co., Inc., Scynexis Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Glenmark Pharmaceutical, and Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Global Antifungal Drugs market was segmented by infection type, drug type, therapeutic indication, and dosage form. On the basis of the infection type, the market is segmented as superficial fungal infection and systemic antifungal infection. Based on the drug type, the Antifungal Drugs market is segmented into echinocandins, azoles, polyenes, allylamines, and others. On the basis of the therapeutic indication, the Antifungal Drugs market is segmented into aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, candidiasis, and others. By dosage form, the market is segmented into drugs, ointment, powder, and others.

The market for Antifungal Drugs is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising incidences for the fungal infection of the skin, nails and hair, increasing incidences of cancers, HIV, and hospital-acquired infections and favorable government initiatives to combat the antifungal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market. However, lack of awareness regarding the fungal infections may restrict the growth of Antifungal Drugs market.

The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global Antifungal Drugs market as follows:

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Infection Type

Superficial Fungal Infection

Systemic Fungal Infection

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Drug Type

Echinocandins

Azoles

Polyenes

Allylamines

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Therapeutic Indication

Aspergillosis

Dermatophytosis

Candidiasis

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Dosage Form

Drugs

Ointment

Powder

Others

