According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Treatment Type and End User’. The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,446.08 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global Atrial Fibrillation Market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Leading companies operating in the atrial fibrillation market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, AtriCure, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, CardioFocus, Abbott, Sanofi, Biotronik, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

The global Atrial Fibrillation Market, based on the treatment type, is segmented into non-pharmacological, and pharmacological. In 2019, the non-pharmacological accounted for the largest market share in the global atrial fibrillation market by treatment type owing to common use of surgical devices for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Moreover, medications to treat atrial fibrillation are not always successful and hence non-pharmacological techniques are widely adopted. Thus, owing to these benefits and their wide acceptance of non-pharmacological techniques the non-pharmacological held the largest share in the market. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories.

The Atrial Fibrillation Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The report segments Global Atrial Fibrillation Market as follows:

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Treatment Type

Non – pharmacological MAZE Surgery Catheter Ablation Electric Cardioversion

Pharmacological Anti-arrhythmic Drugs Anti-coagulant Drugs



Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Atrial Fibrillation market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2019 to 2027.

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

