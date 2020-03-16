AI-powered storage is registering a high demand across the globe owing to factors such as rise in data generated daily, growing adoption of data analytics by various industries to enhance the decision-making capabilities, and increasing compliances and government regulations with regards to data generated.

The global AI-Powered Storage Market size is expected to Expand at Significant CAGR of +27% during forecast period (2020-2026).

AI-Powered Storage Market research report has been published by A2Z Market Research to give desired insights to drive the growth of businesses. It defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report. All leading players in this global market are profiled with details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.

Some of the Top companies Profiled in this Market Includes :

Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Samsung Electronics, Pure Storage, NetApp, Micron Technology, CISCO, Toshiba, Hitachi, Lenovo, Dell Technologies, HPE.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global AI-Powered Storage market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the AI-Powered Storage market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Storage Architecture:

File- and Object-Based Storage

Object Storage

Market Segmentation by Storage Mediums:

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

Market Segmentation by End User:

Enterprises

Government Bodies

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Companies

