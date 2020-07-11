Sports Gun Market Notable Developments & Key Players the COVID-19

Global Sports Gun Market was valued US$ 1.97 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.67 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.44 % during a forecast period.

Increasing infrastructure facilities for shooting games is owing kids and youngster to participate in shooting games activities will drive the market of sports gun. Rifle guns are used for competitive shooting, recreation, and hunting purpose and rifle guns are more convenient which is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market as growing the popularity of e-commerce, usage of smartphones, and use of internet. Online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

Rising demand for the shooting guns for the health benefits will boost the market among globally. Growing popularity for the shooting sport among the globe. Rising participation in shooting games in developing countries. Olympics and Paralympics are attracted to the population for participation in shooting sport across the globe which influencing demand for various sports guns. The competitive shooting has a huge impact on the growth of sports gun market. Rising the popularity of tourism hunting is growing the demand for various sports gun. Sports guns are also used for the training purpose owing to the demand for sports guns.

North America and Europe holds the largest share of the sports guns market and is estimated to witness demand for sports guns due to raised participation in shooting events from this region. Whereas, the improving economy in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to raise participation in shooting events. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as growing public awareness about the importance of shooting sports, government funding, awareness events, and developing sports infrastructure. The US is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period as shooting sport is very popular in this country.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Sports Gun Market

Olympic Arms, Legacy Sports International, LaserMax, Sturm, Ruger and Company, Creedmoor Sports, Dicks Favorite Sports, Howa Machinery Company Ltd., American Outdoor Brands Corp, Creedmoor Sports, Inc., J G. Anschutz & Co., Beretta Holding S.p.A., Browning Arms Company., Miroku Corporation, and German Sports Guns GmbH.

Scope of the Report Sports Gun Market

Global Sports Gun Market, by Product Type

Rifle

Pistol

Shotgun

Global Sports Gun Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Sports Gun Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

