Floating Solar Panels Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth & Forecast

Across the world, the incidence and mortality rate of asthma, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are increasing rapidly. The major cause of such respiratory diseases is the harmful gases in the air, emitted by conventional power plants, industries, vehicles, and houses. The burning of fossil fuels to produce electricity contributed around 25% of all these harmful emissions in 2010, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Therefore, there is a strong need to replace fossil fuels with a cleaner alternative to produce electricity.

Since sunlight is one of the most abundant natural sources for power generation, solar energy plants are being rapidly installed on land as well as on water. This is the primary reason the floating solar panels market is witnessing robust growth around the world. Such photovoltaic (PV) modules are installed on a platform which floats on a body of water. Apart from the general concerns regarding the health of the environment and surging prices of crude oil and natural gas, another reason for the growing popularity of such modules is that they do not require the acquisition of huge chunks of land.

Globally, Japan is currently the largest deployer of PV modules on waterbodies. The reason for this has been the heavy investments poured in by manufacturers as well as the government to boost the adoption of PV modules. For instance, in 2015, two floating solar power plants were installed in the city of Kato, by Kyocera TCL Solar LLC. In the coming years, the floating solar panels market in the U.S. would observe the fastest progress, owing to the rapid installation of such infrastructure.For instance, an installer of small solar plants, Pristine Sun, and a non-profit organization, Sonoma Clean Power, began a partnership in February 2015, to develop a 12.5 megawatt floating solar plant in Sonoma County, California.

