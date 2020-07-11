Aerosol Market Projected to Attain $75,208.9 Million in 2023

Several industries are witnessing considerable growth as the developing countries, including Malaysia, China, India, and Brazil, are registering swift industrialization. For example, the food & beverages industry in the U.S., China, and India is growing due to the rising disposable income of people. The living standards and food habits of consumers are changing, which is why they are spending increasingly on different food and beverage items. Similarly, the automotive industry is also registering considerable growth, as people are able to spend more on automobiles for their personal use. These industries make extensive utilization of aerosol products for different applications, which is why their growth is resulting in the increasing demand for aerosol.

Aerosol is a substance that is packaged under pressure and is dispensed and released as a fine spray by means of propellant gas through a container. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global aerosol market reached a value of $53,871.6 million and is expected to attain $75,208.9 million in 2023, witnessing a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Among the different regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World, Europe created the largest demand for aerosol during 2013–2017. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be generated by the APAC region in the coming years.

The rising requirement for aerosols in packaging applications for different products, such as insecticides, household cleaners, paint sprays, & cosmetics, is opening up wide opportunities for players operating in the aerosol domain. Aerosol packaging provides easy application of insecticides and household products, without any skin contact, which is a significant characteristic for these products. Apart from this, aerosol products have a longer shelf life and remain fresh for a long time. This is projected to drive the demand for aerosol products in the near future.

The aerosol market is consolidated, characterized by the presence of major established companies, such as Colep Portugal S.A., S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Unilever PLC, and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Thymes LLC, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A, Honeywell International Inc., and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA are some other important players operating in the aerosol market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Application

Household

Automotive

Paints and Varnishes

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Insecticide

Geographical Analysis