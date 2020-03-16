Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

Assessment of the Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market

The recent study on the Runtime Application Self-Protection market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Runtime Application Self-Protection market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Runtime Application Self-Protection market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Runtime Application Self-Protection across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides competitive landscape of the RASP market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. Arxan Technologies, Inc., Veracode, Contrast Security, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Signal Sciences, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., Pradeo, IMMUNIO, Prevoty Inc., and Waratek are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into solution and services. Furthermore, the solutions segment is divided into web applications, mobile applications and others. The services sub segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. In terms of market share, in 2016, solutions was the highest revenue generating segment and services segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. On the basis of deployment the global RASP market is sub segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premise segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period. By industry vertical the global RASP market is divided in to BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others.

The global runtime application self-protection market is segmented as below.

By Component

Solution Web applications Mobile applications Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Runtime Application Self-Protection market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Runtime Application Self-Protection market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Runtime Application Self-Protection market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Runtime Application Self-Protection market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Runtime Application Self-Protection market establish their foothold in the current Runtime Application Self-Protection market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Runtime Application Self-Protection market solidify their position in the Runtime Application Self-Protection market?

