Automotive Camera Market Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Camera Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (With the growing dependence on video surveillance for safety purposes, the demand for vehicle cameras is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth of the global vehicle camera market is driven by the constantly increasing population and advancements in complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors used in automotive cameras. The changing focus of manufacturers towards replacement of side view mirrors with cameras is another factor behind the growth of the global market. The demand for vehicle camera is also driven due to the various advantages offered by such cameras, especially when used in the case of accidents and theft evidence. Moreover, most automotive cameras are equipped with features, such as G-sensors, global positioning system (GPS), night video recording, and loop recording and high-quality day.).”

Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ficosa International S.A., KYOCERA Corporation, Transcend Information Inc., Valeo Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd. are some of the major competitors in the global vehicle camera market.

Global Vehicle Camera Market Segmentation:

By Type

Passenger cars

Light Commercial vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)

By End-use Application

Transportation Vehicles

Government and Defense Vehicles

Private Vehicles

Others(Fire Rescue, Healthcare and Sports Vehicles)

By Price

Affordable (upto US$ 100)

Mid-range (US$ 100 to US$ 200)

High-end (above US$ 200)

By Technology