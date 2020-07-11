AI Training Dataset Market 2020 by Type (Text, Image/Video, Audio); Vertical (IT, Automotive, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Others) and Geography

The AI allows machines to learn from experience, perform human-like tasks, and adjust to new inputs. These machines are trained to process massive data and determine patterns to accomplish a specific task. In order to train these machines, certain datasets are required. To cater to this requirement, the demand for AI training datasets is increasing and is likely to drive the AI training dataset market.

Key Players:

Alegion

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. Appen Limited

4. Cogito Tech LLC

5. Deep Vision Data

6. Google, LLC (Kaggle)

7. Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Samasource Inc

10. Scale AI, Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the AI Training Dataset market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about AI Training Dataset market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The AI Training Dataset market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global AI Training Dataset market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 AI Training Dataset Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global AI Training Dataset Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

