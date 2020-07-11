Wind Tower Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Future, Trends & Forecast-2022

The average global temperature has risen by 0.85 degree Celsius between 1880 and 2012, according to the United Nations. Global warming is a direct result of the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) from the burning of fossil fuels, especially at power plants. This is why, governments across the world are strongly pursuing the generation of electricity from clean sources, such as water, the wind, and the sun. Apart from implementing strict regulations to control the GHG emissions from the power sector, several countries are also offering tax benefits and financial support to boost the production of renewable energy.

It is due to such steps that the wind tower market is swiftly progressing across the world. In simple terms, a wind tower is that tall, often-conical pole, on which the wind turbine and other equipment required to generate electricity are attached. Such infrastructure can be a tubular steel, concrete, hybrid, lattice or guyed pole tower. Among these, the installation of tubular-steel towers has beenthe highest in the past, as they are cheaper as well as strong and durable. The diameter of their base is generally 5 meters, while their tops have a diameter of 2 meters.

In the coming years, hybrid towers would witness the most rapidly growing preference, as they are manufactured with tubular steel as well as concrete, the latter of which is majorly used at the towers’ base. Such variants are ideal for situations in which the height of the tower has to be more than 100 meters. Technological advancements have led to the use of welded steel, instead of concrete, in conjunction with tubular steel. This results in less material consumption, which brings down the infrastructure manufacturing and installation costs.

Additionally, with technological advancements, the installation of offshore wind farms is also becoming possible. Another reason behind the strong focus of installing such infrastructure in the sea is that offshore windmills are more efficient, in terms of power generation, than their onshore counterparts. To make them even better, governments as well as companies in the industry are pursuing rigorous research and development (R&D). With this, the number of wind farms in the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and Atlantic Oceanis increasing at a rapid rate.

With the increasing demand for exploiting the wind to generate electricity, the employment opportunities for skilled laborers are on the rise. People from the fields of civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering are mostly employed by wind tower manufacturers, and with the demand for wind power growing, such laborers have hopes of a prosperous future. Similarly, the transportation of components and towers can be a challenge, which is further creating job opportunities in the logistics and heavy lifting sectors.

Currently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) generates the largest requirement for windmill components, due to the high demand for electricity and considerable demand–supply gap, primarily in emerging economies. This is why during 2012­–2014, the total installed capacity of wind farms in the region increased from 100.8 GW to 146.4 GW. Within APAC, the wind tower market in China is the most productive, as a result of the swift industrialization and population growth, which have quickly increased the demand for electricity. Additionally, the government here is promoting renewable energy, on account of the extreme pollution levels in the nation.

Therefore, with an increasing number of countries aiming to generate wind energy, the sale of associated equipment will continue to grow.