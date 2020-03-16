Hard Drive Degausser Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Hard Drive Degausser Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation, Beijing Heshenda Information, ZhongChaoWeiye ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Hard Drive Degausser market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Hard Drive Degausser, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Hard Drive Degausser Market: Hard drives store information magnetically on a spinning platter about 30% smaller than a CD. They also keep small amounts of data stored within RAM (Random Access Memory) chips found elsewhere in the casing. The only method of completely eliminating that information is to blast the hard drive with a magnetic field. The machines that do this are called Degaussers.Hard Drive Degaussers are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it. Degaussing is an NSA approved method of data erasure for hard drives. It is recommended that after using a degausser, a drive destroyer device is used to complete the secure data destruction.Degausser is a machine used to eliminate data stored on computer and laptop hard drives, floppy disks and magnetic tape, by randomly changing the alignment of magnetic domains on the medium.Degaussing takes its meaning from Johann Gauss (1777-1855) a mathematician who studied and worked on electro-magnetic fields. Data is stored on magnetic media by making very small areas called magnetic domains change their magnetic alignment to be in the direction of an applied magnetic field. Degaussing magnetic media leaves the domains in random patterns with no preference to orientation, thereby rendering previous data unrecoverable. A degausser is therefore used to completely erase all audio, video and data signals from magnetic storage media.The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as defense and government, financial company, hospital, radio/TV/broadcasting, data storage company, education and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.Hard Drive Degaussers are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it. Degaussing is an NSA approved method of data erasure for hard drives. It is recommended that after using a degausser, a drive destroyer device is used to complete the secure data destruction.A degausser operates by generating an intense magnetic field, so strong that it permanently eliminates the magnetic memory stored in the iron oxide or chromium dioxide coatings. This randomizes the recorded information pattern. By changing the magnetic field on the tape or hard drive using a degausser, the information stored on it can effectively be destroyed. Degaussing hard drive is a complete, quick, silent and easy process. Hard drive components can be fully recycled once degaussed.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The global Hard Drive Degausser market is valued at 70 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Hard Drive Degausser in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Coil Degaussers

⟴ Capacitive Discharge Degaussers

⟴ Permanent Magnet Degaussers

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Hard Drive Degausser in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Defense and Government

⟴ Financial Company

⟴ Hospital

⟴ Radio/TV/Broadcasting

⟴ Data Storage Company

⟴ Others

Hard Drive Degausser Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

