The global industrial robot market was valued at over $ 16 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to a two-digit CAGR between 2018 and 2024. Reduce costs, improve quality, increase production, improve workplace health and safety The growth of the industrial robot market worldwide is accelerating due to the increasing demand for SMEs in developing countries to ensure automation of quality production and to meet market demand.

The Robotics Market is expected to register a 14% CAGR for the forecast period of 2018-2024. The demand for robotics is expected to grow exponentially due to benefits such as cost savings, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety over the forecast period. Robotics Market growth has been accelerated by the adoption of robots in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, defense and security, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage. The robot’s low waste and autonomous nature makes it more efficient to provide better quality products and services without causing physical damage to a person. Increase production while reducing operating costs. As the use of robotics increases, future Robotics Market growth will accelerate.

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis: KUKA AG, Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON), iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Nachi-Fujikoshi and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Industrial Robotics Market Segment Analysis:

• The automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market in 2017, followed by electrical and electronics segment.

• The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at double digit CAGR between 2018 and 2024.

• The metal industry is the third largest market for industrial robotics.

• Chemical, rubber and plastics industry is the fourth largest market for industrial robotics market, while food industry accounted for least share of the global industrial robotics market.

Industrial Robotics Market Regional Analysis:

• In terms of region, the five major markets including China, South Korea, Japan, United States, and Germany accounts for around 73% of the total robotics sales volume in 2017.

• Asia/Australia is the world’s largest market for industrial robots, driven by growing demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

• Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market, followed by the Americas at the third spot.

Service Robotics Market Overview:

The global service robotics market was valued at over US$ 9 Billion in 2017. Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2024 from the 2017 level, driven by an upsurge in its adoption owing to high labor cost, lack of skilled workforce, increasing research and development investments, growing awareness regarding the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation among professional and personal sectors. However, high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.

Service Robotics Market Segment Analysis

• The global professional service robotics market was valued at close to US$ 7 Billion in 2017.

• In 2017, logistic application was the major industry vertical, in terms of market share, followed by medical applications.

• Agriculture/field robots controlled over 14% share of the professional service market in 2017.

• In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume in 2017.

• The medical robots accounted for single digit share of the professional service robotics volume in 2015, due to expensive nature of these devices.

• Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market in 2017.

This 212 Page report with 123 Figures and 18 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:

• Global Robotics Market and Volume Forecast (2009 – 2024)

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast (2009 – 2024)

• Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 – 2024)

• Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast (2009 – 2024)

• Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Key Player – Sales and SWOT Analysis (2010 – 2024)

• Global Robotics Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

