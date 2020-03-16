The global Service Robotics Market has seen high labor costs, lack of skilled manpower, increased investment in research and development, increased awareness of the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation in the professional and private sectors. But high initial investment and concern for human safety limit the growth of the Service Robotics Market .

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

• KUKA AG

• Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

• iRobot Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical

• Nachi-Fujikoshi

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The global Service Robotics Market was valued at over $ 9 billion in 2017. Service robots are widely accepted in a variety of professional and personal applications due to their benefits such as increased usability, accurate and high quality service delivery, reliability and reduced operations. Cost and human error. Professional service robots are used in a variety of industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction and professional cleaning, while personal service robots are used for home and entertainment and leisure purposes.

Key Highlights of the Service Robotics Market Report:

• The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2024 from the 2017 level.

• The global professional service robotics market was valued at close to US$ 7 Billion in 2017.

• The market for personal and domestic service robotics segment is expected to reach nearly US$ 8 Billion by 2024.

• The global professional service robotics sales volume is predicted to exceed 450,000 units by 2024.

• In 2017, logistic application was the major industry vertical, in terms of market share, followed by medical applications.

• Agriculture/field robots controlled over 14% share of the professional service market in 2017.

• In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume in 2017.

• The medical robots accounted for single digit share of the professional service robotics volume in 2015, due to expensive nature of these devices.

Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market in 2017.

• It is anticipated that the entertainment and leisure robot will account for nearly 30% share of the personal and domestic service robotics market by 2024.

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

• Professional Service Robotics

• Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

• Defence

• Agriculture/Field

• Logistic

• Medical

• Exoskeletons

• Public Relations Robots

• Construction

• Mobile Platforms

• Inspection

• Underwater

• Rescue and Security

• Cleaning

• Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

• Household Robotics

• Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

This 151 Page report with 83 Figures and 12 Tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:

• Global Service Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

• Global Service Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

• Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Global Professional Service Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024)

• Key Player – Sales and SWOT Analysis (2010 – 2024)

• Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

