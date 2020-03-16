The global forging market of about $ 67.88 billion in 2017 is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.32% or more during the 2019-2025 forecast period. The main drivers of the global forging market are the growth of the automotive industry, increased investment in renewable energy, high strength metal parts and cost-effective metal forming methods.

The major deterrent in the global forging market is the increased demand for plastics due to the increasing use of casting or stamping processes, replacement and environmental rules, and the regulation and availability of lightweight materials for automobile manufacturing. Forging is the process of forming a material by applying a compressive force manually using a forging machine or a power hammer. These forged parts include bolts, connecting rods, turbine shafts, crane hooks, hand tools, gears and other components used in the manufacture of machinery

The major Forging Market player included in this report are: n AICHI STEEL, Alcoa, ATI, Bharat Forge, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL, ThyssenKrupp,American Axle & Manufacturing Holding, Ellwood Group, Precision Castparts, FRISA, HHI Forging, General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems, Scot Forge, Sypris Solutions

Forging process can be performed on materials in cold or hot state. Forgings can lower the total cost compared to casting or manufacturing. Hot forging prevents work hardening due to cold forging, making it difficult to carry out secondary machining operations on the piece. When metal is molded in the forging process, the internal grain texture is deformed to follow the general shape of the part.

The regional analysis of Global Forging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted the leading share with 55% in 2017 of total generating revenue across the globe due to rapid rise of construction and automotive industries in the region and continuously growing over the coming years. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Forging. North American region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to large number of global players in the region.

Forging Market By Product:

• Rolled Rings

• Open Die

• Impression Die

Forging Market By Application:

• Automotive Industry

• Aerospace Industry

• Oil & Gas industry

• Other

Forging Market By Regions:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Rest of the World

