The temporary power market primarily increases power demand by developing countries such as India, China and Brazil, which are emerging as manufacturing hubs.North America is expected to dominate the temporary power market in a global scenario. North America is primarily caused by an increase in power demand and capacity expansion plans by organizations such as Caterpillar and Trinity Power Leasing. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, taking into account the temporary power market, due to the growing demand for power, particularly in the automotive and medical sectors, with the expansion of industrialization and the forecast period.

The global temporary power market, worth about $ 4.2 billion in 2018, is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of over 10.9% By 2025 forecast period.

The Companies involved in the Temporary Power Market are as follows:

APR Energy PLC,

Aggreko PLC,

Atco Power Ltd,

Ashtead Group PL,

Cummins Inc,

Caterpillar Inc,

Rental Solutions & Services LLC,

Trinity Power Rentals,

United Rentals Inc

Temporary power refers to an independent source of electrical energy with a utility that supports the pivotal electrical system during a period of normal power outage. The temporary power system consists mainly of standby generators, including both gas generators and diesel generators, along with other devices. Temporary power systems are primarily used and placed to prevent power outages in events such as sporting events and concerts that occur in the main circuit of the power supply. Drivers of the temporary power market include increased power demand, lack of power infrastructure, and shortened turnaround times.

The automotive industry is the largest in terms of manufacturing and production, taking into account the Asia Pacific region. China is the dominant country considering the manufacture and production of vehicles, followed by Japan and India. The ever-increasing growth in vehicle manufacturing, including both commercial and passenger vehicles, is driving the demand for a continuous supply of utilities. Increasing smart city development and urbanization in India is supporting the adoption and growth of temporary power solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The automotive and healthcare sectors dominated the Asia Pacific region. Production and manufacturing processes require constant supply power for assembly line work. Temporary power is used in ships and cruises in marine, telecom equipment, scientific laboratories, data centers and hospitals, so there are many applications in many fields. Such temporary power systems may also rely on hydrogen fuel cells, deep cycle batteries and flywheel energy storage devices. In most cases, primary power supplies are lost due to grid-wide failures, weather conditions, substation malfunctions, and planned outages. In this scenario, most of the emergency power systems considering commercial space are equipped with generators. Most often this generator is powered by a diesel engine. However, gasoline-powered generators are mainly used in small buildings and residential spaces, while gas turbine generators are installed in large spaces.

The regional analysis of Global Temporary Power Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Temporary Power Market By Power Rating:

Less than 80 KW Rating

81-KW-280 KW Rating

281 KW-600 KW Rating

Above 600 KW Rating

Temporary Power Market By End-User:

Events Temporary Power

Oil & Gas Temporary Power

Construction Temporary Power

Manufacturing Temporary Power

Mining Temporary Power

Utilities Temporary Power

Others

Temporary Power Market By Fuel Type:

Diesel Generator

Gas Generator

Others

Temporary Power Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Temporary Power Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

