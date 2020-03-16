The Automotive Paints & Coatings Market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With the Automotive Paints & Coatings Market report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values

Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market to reach USD 14493.01 million by 2025.

The main opportunity for automotive paint and coating is to quickly adopt advanced powder coating and spraying technology. Automotive paints and coatings include a variety of benefits such as excellent durability and duration, measurable thickness, hardness, ease of maintenance, pollution prevention, hydrophobicity and intense gloss and luster.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp, Donglai Coating Technology, Eastman, Feidal coatings, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.