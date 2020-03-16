Due to the potential of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in generating market research report, they are preferred by the businesses and hence also used while making this Global Wound Contact Layer Dressings Market report. To structure such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. As today’s businesses demand the market research analysis to a great extent before taking any verdict about the products, choosing such market research report is essential for the businesses. DBMR team is committed to present the market research report that is promising and the way in which it is foreseen.

Market Analysis: Global Wound Contact Layer Dressings Market

Global Wound Contact Layer Dressings Market is expected grow significantly during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents and growing incidences of burn cases. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the wound contact layer dressings market are 3M, KCI Licensing Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Elkem Silicones, Cardinal Health, Advanced Medical Solutions Limited, Finesse Medical Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., HARTMANN Limited, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Convatec Group PLC, Kestrel Health Information Inc., Advancis Medical UK, Noble Biomaterials, Inc., Alliqua, Derma Sciences, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher and Integra LifeSciences.

Global Wound Contact Layer Dressings Market By Coating Material Type (Silver, DACC, Chlorhexidine, Honey, Others), Application (Surgical Wounds, Diabetic Ulcers, Burns, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Community Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The global wound contact layer dressings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wound contact layer dressings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Hollister Incorporated announced the opening of a new distribution center in Netherlands. This strategy will help the company to enhance its customer base and expand its business.

In February 2018, HARTMANN Limited expanded its product portfolio by including a new antimicrobial option named Proximel Ag with its Proximel line of silicone foam dressings.

Market Definition:

Contact layer dressing is a thin and non-adherent sheet which is placed usually on an open wound bed for protecting the direct contact of tissue with the other dressings or agents applied on the wound. They can be used as a primary dressing by applying directly on the wound and then if required can be enclosed with a secondary dressing for further absorption.

Market Drivers

Rising volume of surgeries is a major factor leading to industry growth

Growing occurrence of chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcer, venous ulcer & pressure ulcer and increasing prevalence of diabetes will act as a major market driver

Market Restraint

Availability of different substitutes for wound dressing market is acting as a major restraint for the market

