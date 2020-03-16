Global fluid management systems market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in spending across the endo-surgical procedures and increasing occurrence of digestive, circulatory, neurological & reproductive system associated infections. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global fluid management systems market are Stryker, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Baxter., Animas LLC, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ALCOR Scientific., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, AngioDynamics., Cardinal Health., Smiths Group plc, Zimmer Biomet, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Fluid Management Systems, Inc., Sartorius AG and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global fluid management systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluid management systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Roche and Ignyta, Inc. have announced that they’ve joined into a final settlement agreement for Roche to fully purchase Ignyta at a value of USD 27.00 for every share of the all-cash transaction. The arrangement with Ignyta expands on Roche’s patient fitness approach and will enable Roche to expand and reinforce its oncology portfolio worldwide.

In July 2017, Baxter International Inc., confirmed the closure of the purchase of Claris Injectable Limited, the purchase will expand Baxter’s existence in the generic pharmaceuticals zone and assist to increase the availability of vital drugs to Baxter’s clients. This purchase would reinforce the company’s dedication to establishing Baxter as a worldwide leader in generic injectable drugs.

Market Definition: Global Fluid Management Systems Market

The fluid management system is recommended to track and manage usage and supply scales of automotive fluid products. Fluid management is a severe component of therapeutic and interventional angiographic procedures. This reduces the expenses of programming and assembly and reduces the price of service, the price of medication, controls and reduces waste. The increase in the number of social health service suppliers is boosting the demand for fluid leadership systems.

Market Drivers

Increase in spending across the Endosurgical Procedures globe is driving the growth of the market

Rising in the amount of minimally invasive surgical treatments is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing occurrence of digestive, circulatory, neurological & reproductive system associated infections is boosting the growth of the market

Beneficial repayment strategies is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Surgeon’s massive lack worldwide is restricting the growth of the market.

Heavy-cost endosurgical treatments is hindering the growth of the market

Absence of public awareness of regarding diseases such as end-stage kidney disease is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Fluid Management Systems Market

By Product

Fluid Management Systems Standalone Fluid Management Systems Dialyzers Insufflators Suction/Evacuation and Irrigation Systems Fluid Waste Management Systems Fluid Warming Systems Other Standalone Fluid Management Systems Integrated Fluid Management Systems

Fluid Management Disposables and Accessories Catheters Bloodlines Tubing Sets Pressure Monitoring Lines Pressure Transducers Valves, Connectors, and Fittings Suction Canisters Cannulas Other Fluid Management Accessories and Disposables



By Application

Urology

Gastroenterology

Laparoscopy

Gynecology/Obstetrics

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Cardiology

Neurology

Otoscopy

Dentistry

Anesthesiology

Other Applications

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global fluid management systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

