Global Fintech blockchain Market valued approximately USD 130.9 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 76% over the forecast period to 2025. Major drivers of the market include the higher compatibility with financial industry ecosystem, the rising cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Coin Offering (ICO), faster transaction, and reduced total cost of ownership. The future growth opportunities for market include the rising adoption of blockchain applications, such as payments, clearing, and settlements, smart contracts, and identity management, and a new breed of programmable blockchain platform.

Some Of The Key Manufacturers Involved In The Market

AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, chain, earthport, bitfury, BTL group, oracle, circle, factom, alphapoint, coinbase, abra, bitpray. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Provider:

Application & solution provider

Middleware

Infrastructures & protocol

By Application:

Payments

Clearings & settlement

Exchanges & remittance

Smart contract

Identify management

Compliance management

By Organisation size:

Small & Medium size enterprises

Large enterprise

By Vertical:

Banking

Non-banking financial services

Insurance

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

