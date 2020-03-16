Population health management refers to the combination of data from different patients across multiple health information technology resources. In population health management, the collected data is analyzed and converted into a single, actionable patient record. This helps the healthcare providers to improve clinical as well as financial outcomes for patients.

The global Population Health Management Market size is expected to Expand at Significant CAGR of +25% during forecast period (2020-2026).

Top Key Players of this Market includes:

Mckesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Healthagen, Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group), Ibm Corporation, Epic Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Health Catalyst, Wellcentive (A Subsidiary Of Royal Philips), I2I Population Health, Verscend Technologies (Formerly Verisk Health).

Global Population Health Management Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Web-Based Mode Of Delivery

Cloud-Based Mode Of Delivery

On-Premise Mode Of Delivery

Industry Segmentation:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key Population Health Management Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Population Health Management Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Population Health Management market?

