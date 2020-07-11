Value of Powdered Beverages Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2045 2019 – 2029

Global Powdered Beverages market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Powdered Beverages .

This industry study presents the global Powdered Beverages market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Powdered Beverages market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

The Powdered Beverages market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Key players operating in the powdered beverages are introducing new and novel products with the high protein content, targeting health and wellness enthusiast. As the trend of health wellness has brought numerous products in the marketplace, such as fusion beverages, plant-based beverages, and organic drinks, manufacturers are targeted towards fortifying powdered beverages with nutritious ingredients. Moreover, a growing number of consumers are seeking for organic and natural products, consisting of plant-based ingredients. Powdered beverage manufacturers are tapping into the current need of the market, coming with the innovative solutions. For instance, incorporation of pea protein in powdered beverages is gaining traction, as it is marketed to offer various health benefits.

As aversion of consumers towards synthetic or chemical ingredients has been evident, manufacturers are using natural food preservatives to extend shelf life of powdered beverage. Such factors are expected to create a positive outlook of the powdered beverages market.

Powdered Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

North America and European continue to maintain leading position in the powdered beverages market. Strong presence of key market players and greater awareness and availability of the product in these regions are responsible for the high consumption of powdered beverages. Moreover, established distribution network in these regions contributes to maximum market share. However, high growth opportunities are expected in Asia, Latin America, and MEA, due to increase in consumer purchasing power and growing product awareness among the consumers.

Powdered Beverages Market: Key Participants

Some of the important participants in the powdered beverages market are:

Nestlé S.A.

Chr. Hansen A/S

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Kraft Foods

Simatek A/S

Cargill Inc.

Nellson LLC

CP Kelco

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the powdered beverages market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, nature, application, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Powdered Beverages Market Segment

Powdered Beverages Market Dynamics

Powdered Beverages Market Size

Powdered Beverages Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Powdered Beverages Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Powdered Beverages Market

Technology related to Production/Processing of Powdered Beverages

Value Chain Analysis of the Powdered Beverages Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

