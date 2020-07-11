Gaskets and Seals Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

In 2025, the market size of the Gaskets and Seals Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

growing demand for cylinder head gaskets and body seals is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Development of novel materials to produce gaskets and seals with superior characteristics is an upcoming trend in the global gaskets and seals market

Sealing at high temperatures and in tough operating conditions has always remained a challenge for end users and even for gaskets and seals suppliers. If standard materials such as expanded graphite are used to manufacture gaskets and seals, such standard materials cannot perform reliably for extended time periods under harsh operating conditions. Industries that require fluid catalytic cracking, fertilizer production, ethylene production, flare systems, power generation, etc. are subject to high temperature processes where gaskets and seals with enhanced characteristics are needed. In order to meet the demand for high performance gaskets and seals from such industries, manufacturers are involved in the development of new materials that can perform efficiently under tough conditions. On such lines, research and development is focussing on developing a combination of metal, elastomer, fibres, etc. that can provide the required properties to give the desired performance in tough conditions.

