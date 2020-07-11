Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Corn Sweeteners Market During the Forecast Period 2020-2030

The global Corn Sweeteners market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette

In 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company acquires Neovia at €1.544 billion, which is a global leader in solution and value added products. It will help the company to be a global leader in animal nutrition and will also provide strong platform for future growth.

Increasing industrialization of the U.S. food system and greater understanding of ingredient functionality helped create new products and new market. Food industry recognition that liquid sweeteners (syrups) offer ease convenient handling and facilitate blending to meet functional specifications increased the vogue of corn sweeteners and steadily expanded their business.

The development of commercial process for the enzyme-catalyzed isomerization of dextrose to the sweeter sugar, fructose. Subsequently development of separation process for enriching the fructose content not only allowed production of syrups with higher fructose content than could be produced by enzymatic action alone, but ultimately allowed the manufacture of pure crystalline fructose from starch.

The isomerization technological upgrade has allowed the manufacturers to produce high quality corn sweeteners and also the corn refineries has also enabled the industry to branch into market traditionally served by chemical manufacturers and firm specializing in food additives. The manufacturers have great opportunity to add flavours to enhance their product portfolio and also to increase their production facility. The consumer-oriented technological development of new corn-based sweeteners continues to direct the industry growth as well as its potential for service to its customers.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

