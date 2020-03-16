The drive to look for environmental friendly options has led to many product innovations. Transformers are considered to be significant sources of pollution emissions, and therefore, a more environmental friendly option in the transformers. In a gas insulated transformer, a gas such as Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) that can be recycled easily is used as the insulating as well as a cooling agent. The use of such as gas eliminates oil leakages, and are also non-flammable. Further, the Gas Insulated Transformers can be easily integrated with gas insulated switchgears to form a single enclosed unit.

The minimization of risks associated with oil leakages in gas insulated transformers coupled with the need to minimize the spaces utilized by the transformers would drive the gas insulated transformers market at a steady pace during the forecast period. Higher costs and maintenance associated with gas insulated transformers would hinder the growth of gas insulated transformer (GIS) market. The recent adoptions of HDVC technology is further anticipated to generate significant opportunities for the players operating in the gas insulated transformers market.

The reports cover key developments in the gas insulated transformer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from gas insulated transformer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Gas insulated transformer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Gas insulated transformer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the gas insulated transformer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Arteche

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Hyosung Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

XD Group

The report analyzes factors affecting the gas insulated transformer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gas insulated transformer in these regions.

