A power transformer is used to transfer electrical energy in different parts of the electrical circuit between the generator and the primary distribution circuits. These transformers are used in distribution systems to interface step up and step down voltages. The common type of power transformer is liquid immersed and the life span of these transformers is around 30 years.

Increasing demands for power generation especially in the developing economies where urbanization and industrialization are developing at a rapid pace have driven the demands for power transformers market by multi-folds. Huge investments in strengthening the energy infrastructures by Governments is anticipated to generate opportunities for the players in the power transformer market.

The reports cover key developments in the power transformer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from power transformer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Power transformer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Power transformer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the power transformer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

ACME ELECTRIC

Dongan Electric Manufacturing Company

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

HICO

Procon Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting the power transformer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the power transformer in these regions.

