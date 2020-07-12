Concentrator O2 Devices Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2020-2030

The global Concentrator O2 Devices market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Key Role in Availing Supply

Direct Relief – a non-profit organization – has pledged to an emergency funding of US$ 2 Mn to contribute to the battle against the novel COVID-19 in the US as the national healthcare professionals anticipate its potential threat.

The funds are being channelized toward boosting the inventories of critical care and preventive equipment and supplies, deliver emergency financial aid to non-profit healthcare service providers, and to support public health works organized by the state and local public health facilities.

Influenced by the experience of and demands from the Chinese healthcare centers that have now treated loads of patients with COVID-19, Direct Relief has ordered a starting purchase of 500 portable concentrator O2 devices to make sure that supplementary oxygen is present for patients who might require it throughout the recovery from COVID-19.

The Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell (SCICC), alerted by the disrupted global supply chain, has formed a supply task force to simplify the purchasing of critical care patient monitoring products including, concentrator O2 (10L, 230V, 50 Hz + acc.) devices, facing worldwide scarcity.

Acquisition of concentrator O2 equipment is centralized, and transactions are managed by a small group of inter-organizational purchasers working globally to satiate the ever-increasing national demand. Orders for supply of concentrator O2 equipment are consolidated at a national level via COVID-19 coordination mechanisms, which differ with country.

The World Health Organization has developed COVID-19 Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool (ESFT) to assist governments, associates, and other shareholders to anticipate potential requirements for critical supplies to alleviate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the tool provides users with a projection of the number of cases, it is not an epidemiological calculator.

The chief aim of this calculator is to foresee critical supplies such as concentrator O2 equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), consumable medical supplies, essential drugs for supportive care, and biomedical equipment for case management.

The COVID-19 ESFT device is expected to support the Health Workforce tools (Adaptt and the Workforce Estimator) complimentarily. Both the tools utilize the same basis ranges of clinical attack rate and categorize healthcare personnel by ILO ISCO codes, yet their results are deliberately distinct owing to their main focus.

