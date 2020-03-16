A2Z Market Research newly added a report, titled as Antimalarial Drugs market industry, analysis, research, share, growth, sales & trends and forecasted to 2025. The influence of predominant economic and directing scenario athwart the leading markets has been scrutinized in detail. Apart from this, the report also revives about the competitive landscape of the market. This report provides a complete synopsis of the market, presenting acumens into the key factors driving and limiting its growth.

Malaria is an infectious disease, which spreads through a bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito, transferring parasites into the human body. Furthermore, these parasites lodge into liver cells where they multiply and grow. They then move to red blood cells to reach a stage called merozoites. These merozoites grow inside the red cells and destroy them which further cause symptoms such as fever, tiredness, vomiting, and headache. In addition, the drugs that are used to treat and prevent malarial infection are called as antimalarial. There are different type of drugs, such as quinine, chloroquine, proguanil, mefloquine, pyrimethamine, and others, available in the market for the treatment of malarial infection.

Top Key Players in this Market are: Alvizia Healthcare Pvt, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, and others.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key Antimalarial Drugs Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Antimalarial Drugs Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Antimalarial Drugs market?

Table of Contents

Global Antimalarial Drugs Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Antimalarial Drugs Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Antimalarial Drugs Market Forecast

