Smart Building Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The smart building market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors.

The smart building market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the smart building market are Legrand, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls, United Technologies Corporation, ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, BuildingIQ, TYCO International, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Hitachi and others.

On the basis of geography, the smart building market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the smart building market for Europe and North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global smart building market due to the high demand and adoption of these structures and also due to the rapid technological advancements in the region. Europe and North America regions in the smart building market are expected to be followed by South Asia and Latin America during the forecast period, owing to increased spending on the research on the new technologies. Apart from these the markets in different regions are seen to be specifically connected with the spending power of the countries in the region.

In April 2018, University of Technology, Sydney deployed a systems to cut energy costs of their building which was Cisco’s intelligent building systems for smart energy usage, with an energy management system and building management system controlling essential functions. This product had an upgraded and customized features for UTS provided by Cisco.

The Smart Building market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

