Vision Care Market Focusing On Top Leading Players, Share, Future Trends | CooperVision, Essilor, Rodenstock, ZEISS

Vision care is the care and treatment of eyes, eyesight conditions, and vision. The exploding use of electronic devices for everyday functioning has also been related to eye disorders. In recent years, the use of technology has particularly increased among children. Studies suggest excessive use of electronic devices could lead to eye disorders. This indirectly is stoking demand for vision care products.

Major Players Included in this report are as follows

Alcon

Bausch and Lomb

Carl Zeiss

CooperVision

Essilor

Johnson & Johnson

LUXOTTICA GROUP

Rodenstock

Safilo Group

ZEISS

Vision Care Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The vision care market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as eye glasses, contact lens, intraocular lens and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as retail stores, e-commerce, clinics and hospitals.

