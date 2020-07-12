Protective Coatings Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2028

In 2025, the market size of the Protective Coatings Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Protective Coatings .

This report studies the global market size of Protective Coatings , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Protective Coatings market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Protective Coatings for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global protective coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, product formulation, and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for protective coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also covers demand for individual resin type, product formulations, and end-use industry in all the regions.

Global Protective Coatings Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of protective coatings for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of protective coatings has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, product formulation, and end-use industry segments of protective coatings market. Market size and forecast for each major resin type, product formulation and end-use industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, 4m Associations, and European Union. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, resin type, end-use industry, and product formulations across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global protective coatings market. Key players in the protective coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Arkema Group, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, Hempel A/S, Sika AG, etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the Global Protective Coatings market as follows:

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyesters

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Product Formulation

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder-borne

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By End-use Industry

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Turkey Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Protective Coatings product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Protective Coatings market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Protective Coatings from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Protective Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Protective Coatings market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Protective Coatings breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Protective Coatings market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Protective Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

