Cartoning Machines Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

key players in the market to innovate. The end-use industries for cartoning machines include the likes of food & beverages, and the pharmaceutical industry, both of which are growing rapidly in developing areas, thereby creating a positive outlook for the cartoning machine market.

Increasing logistics and e-commerce has led to a high demand for the cartoning machines market. Cartons are extensively employed for the transportation of the product to different places for safe transit. Cartons have an increasing demand from food & beverages segment especially for the storage of non-carbonated beverages. The above factors cumulatively are driving the global cartoning machines market. The presence of packaging types other than cartons is gaining traction among the end users which is one factor restraining the growth of the global cartoning machines market. Innovation such as integrated barcode systems and vision system is a key trend prevailing in the global cartoning machines market.

The global cartoning machine market is segmented on the basis of machine type, end use, packaging material, and geography. On the basis of machine type, the global cartooning machine market is segmented into vertical cartoning and horizontal cartoning machines. Vertical and horizontal cartoning machines are further sub segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic cartoning machines. On the basis of end use, the global cartoning machine market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. On the basis of packaging material, the global cartoning machine market is segmented into paperboard and corrugated fiberboard.

On the basis of geography, the global Cartoning Machines market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Asia Pacific is currently leading the cartoning machines market due to extensive industrialization and increasing food & beverages industry. Cartoning machines are extensively used by the logistics sector in the region. North America is expected to exhibit sluggish growth due to mature industries in the region. Growing e-commerce in Europe is expected to spur the demand of cartoning machines and the region is expected to witness steady growth. Latin America is anticipated to witness stagnant growth over the forecast period as the region is ongoing an economic recession and there are not much innovations taking place in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global cartoning machines market are EconoCorp Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ACG Worldwide, Langley Holdings PLC, Pakmatic Company (PTY) LTD, Betti s.r.l., Bivans Corporation, Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment Co., Ltd., Engelmann & Buckham Ltd., and Molins Group.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

