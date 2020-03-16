Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2027

The global Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) across various industries.

The Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

competitive landscape. Company market share has been derived by considering numerous factors such as sales and revenues, capacities, geographical presence, integration across value chain, and information available through primary research. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze product segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each product segment.

Based on product type, the paperboard packaging market has been segmented into boxboard and containerboard. Boxboard includes folding, kraft, and laminated boxboards. Depending on the grade and processing of the boxboard, it can be further sub-segmented into folding boxboard (FBB), solid unbleached boxboard (SUB), solid bleached boxboard (SBB), and white lined chipboard (WLC). The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for paperboard packaging in each of its application segment has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the paperboard packaging market. These include International Paper, STORA ENSO, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, Mondi, and ITC Limited. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global paperboard packaging market as follows:

Paperboard Packaging Market – Product Analysis Boxboard Folding boxboard (FBB) Solid bleached boxboard (SBB) Solid unbleached boxboard (SUB) White line chipboard (WLC) Containerboard

Paperboard Packaging Market – Application Analysis Food & beverages Non-durable goods Durable goods Medical Other (Including industrial goods, machinery, etc.).

Paperboard packaging Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe U.K. Spain France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



