New report offers analysis on the Logistics Market

Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.
The logistics market is segmented as below:
Logistics market
By Type of Transport
- Road
- Waterways
- Rail
- Air
By Application
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Military
- Oil and Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)
By Customer Type
- B2C
- B2B
By Logistics Model
- First Party Logistics
- Second Party Logistics
- Third Party Logistics
- Fourth Party Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
