Global Small-Scale LNG Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the LNG is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Small-Scale LNG Market .

By Type Liquefaction Terminal Regasification Terminal

By Application Heavy-Duty Vehicles Marine Transport Industrial & Power Utilities Residential

By Modes of Supply Trucks Trans- Shipment and Bunkering Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail

By Infrastructure Truck Fuelling Stations Bunkering Vessels Bunker Barge Bunkering Terminals Storage Hubs LNG Storage Regas Facilities Truck-To-Ship Bunkering LNG Trailers

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in small- scale LNG market are Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom, Sofregaz Company, Dresser-Rand, , Excelerate Energy. L. P., Cryostar, Equinor ASA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Eni, Total, Gasum Oy, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, BP p.l.c.

Increasing demand of LNG in marine is driving the market

Low cost of LNG as compared to other energy sources is driving the market

The high cost of the supply chain is restraining the market Less number of terminal infrastructures is restraining the growth of this market



