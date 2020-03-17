This Specialty Gas Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help business achieve business goals.

Specialty gases are high purity gases which has the purity level lesser than or equal to 99.99999%. They are used in the industries like manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, and analytical. Most of the specialty gases have their classifications as the high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases.

Global specialty gas market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Specialty Gas Market

Global specialty gas market is segmented into three segments such as type, applications and ingredients.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into five notable segments; high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases and others. In October 2018, The Linde Group launched high quality electronic materials SPECTRA EM at SEMICON Taiwan along with this, company will continue the investment of electronics specialty gases, bulk gases production in Taiwan to meet the demands

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into seven notable segments; manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, analytical & calibration, refrigeration and others. In May 2018 Showa Denko K.K. announced the supply of Low-carbon Hydrogen that was made from used plastics to hotel’s fuel cell at its KAWASAKI plant which was opened on June 1. This helped the company to covert low-carbon hydrogen into electricity through large fuel cells.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into twelve notable segments; argon, bromine, nitrogen, helium, carbon monoxide, xenon, methane, krypton, oxygen, neon, hydrogen and others. In October, Messer group has announced that they will supply liquid nitrogen to the A. Späni AG in Raron which is specialist in uncut metalworking. Späni has already procures the forming gas, welding argon, oxygen and nitrogen from Messer.



Most important Highlights of TOC

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

11: Market Trends

12: Vendor Landscape

13: Vendor Analysis

