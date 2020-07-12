IVF Devices and Consumables Market Report Delivering Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies (2020-2030)

IVF Devices and Consumables Market is valued around USD 2.58 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 10.28 Billion by 2030 with the CAGR of 13.30% over the forecast period.

IVF Devices and Consumables are used in the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) which is an assisted reproductive technology. It helps the infertile couple to have their own child by means of the technology which involves the retrieval of eggs from female & fertilization with sperm in artificially created environment. The artificial environment is created by the use of numerous reagents & devices as it plays an important role in the entire procedure.

Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market report is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user and by regional. Based upon product, the IVF devices and consumables market are fragmented into Instrument, Accessory & Disposable, and Reagent & Media. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into Fresh Embryo IVF, Frozen Embryo IVF, and Donor Egg IVF. Based on end user, the market is classified into Fertility Clinic, Hospital, Surgical Centre, and Clinical Research Institute. The regional bifurcation of countries includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW which are further segmented into major countries such as U.S., UK, France, and others.

The IVF devices and consumables market are mainly driven by the constant rising infertility rate among young individual owing to unhealthy lifestyle. There has been increased consumption of alcohol as well as smoking among young population which hampers the quality of gamete which in turn affect the fertility. In addition, constant development of technology further contributes by the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also expected to enhance the market growth. On the other hand, high adoption rate along with high success rates of IVF as well as growing awareness with regards to gamete donations are also expected to fuel the market growth. However, the complications associated with the IVF procedures followed by high cost of IVF procedures may inhibit the market growth in the near future.

The developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to hold the major market share owing to the presence of developed healthcare facilities as well as technological advancement. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the IVF devices and consumables market in terms of growth rate owing to the rapid high infertility rate among young population along with growth in fertility clinics. Moreover, growth in disposable income as well as growth in medical tourism followed by growing awareness among population is likely to support the market growth.

The major market players profiled in the IVF devices and consumables market includes Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.), Cook Medical Inc., Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Genea Biomedx, Oxford Gene Technology, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Progyny Inc., Vitrolife AB and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. among others.

