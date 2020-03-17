Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend. Conceptual analysis of the A2P & P2A Messaging Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The A2P & P2A Messaging Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global A2P & P2A Messaging market are growing number of mobile phone users and increase in mobile payment & mobile banking. However, stringent government regulations are one of the major restraining factor of global A2P & P2A Messaging market. Application-to-Person (A2P) is process of sending mobile application messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Person-to-Application (P2A) is a process of sending message from a mobile user to an application. It is often called mobile originated (MO). A2P messaging offer various benefits such as increase efficiency of various corporate platform and support services and improve communication. P2A messaging also offers various advantages such as individual can easily interact with brands and companies & service provides with text messaging providing a universal, quick and trusted route for client-business communications.

The regional analysis of Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the significant/leading region across the world in terms of market share due to large acceptance of A2P & P2A messaging services by the enterprises. In addition, increasing development and regulation and technologies are benefiting in the A2P & P2A messaging market ecosystem in Asia-Pacific region. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend

By Type (CRM, Promotions, Pushed Content, Interactive, Others), by Application (BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others)

The report delivers a basic overview of the A2P & P2A Messaging industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the A2P & P2A Messaging industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of A2P & P2A Messaging based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of A2P & P2A Messaging Market.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the A2P & P2A Messaging market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global A2P & P2A Messaging market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the A2P & P2A Messaging industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the A2P & P2A Messaging market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the A2P & P2A Messaging market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global A2P & P2A Messaging market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the A2P & P2A Messaging market size, percentage of GDP, and average A2P & P2A Messaging market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The A2P & P2A Messaging market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the A2P & P2A Messaging market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average A2P & P2A Messaging market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global A2P & P2A Messaging market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

