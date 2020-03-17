Global API Management Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., HP, Fiorano Software, SAP SE, Sensedia, Tibco Software, TYK Technologies, CA Technologies, Google Inc., Apiary Inc., Axway Inc., Cloud Elements, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation. Conceptual analysis of the API Management Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global API Management Market to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Global API Management Market valued approximately USD 820 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global API Management market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global API Management market are rising number of mobile subscribers and growing demand for public and private APIs. Moreover, the advancement of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and big data are the major factors that propelling the market growth. However, one of the major factor that obstructing the market growth are data security issue. In addition, limitation of server availability in global API management market is challenging factor. Application Programming Interface (API) is a set to protocol, tools and subroutines that are used to build software applications. The main goal of API management is to authorize organizations that either publish or utilize an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and protect the need of developer and applications. The biggest advantage to most API management platform is their ease of use by providing well-designed used interfaces. API management also provides scalability and infrastructure management features like throttling and tracking without any additional overhead. In addition, it ensures consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps.

The regional analysis of Global API Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising popularity of web APIs and high adoptability of new technology. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to availability of better technologies for API management. Latin America is also showing development in API management market over the coming years. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth rate in global API management market in the forecasted period 2018-2025.

Key highlights of the Global API Management report:

Key players:

Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., HP, Fiorano Software, SAP SE, Sensedia, Tibco Software, TYK Technologies, CA Technologies, Google Inc., Apiary Inc., Axway Inc., Cloud Elements, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Solution (API Portal, Security, Monetization, API Gateway API, API Analytics, Administration), by Service (Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Integration), by Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the API Management industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the API Management industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of API Management based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of API Management Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the API Management market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global API Management market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the API Management industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the API Management market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the API Management market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global API Management market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the API Management market size, percentage of GDP, and average API Management market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The API Management market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the API Management market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average API Management market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global API Management market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

