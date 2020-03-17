Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Halal Tourism Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Halal Tourism Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Halal Trip India (India), Halal Trip India (India), Global Halal Travels (Australia), Crescent Rating (Singapore), HalalDays.com (India), Halaltrip.com (Singapore), Halal Tourism (South Africa), Suaytour.com (Germany), Hunkar International Halal Travel (Turkey) and Musafireen (United States).

Halal Tourism is the fastest-growing tourism category in the tourism industry. It is Muslim-friendly tourism. This market is growing with Muslim tourists seeking destinations to meet their needs, in terms of diet, dress. The halal terms define the permissible according to the Islamic Rules such as alcohol, pork, nudity, and gambling are off-limits. These travelers are majorly attracted by leading Muslim countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Turkey. As in today’s scenario, the adapting needs of Muslim travelers such as hotels and restaurants are having halal foods, Muslim friendly washrooms, Ramadan related offerings. Booklhalalhomes.com is one of the leading portals for halal accommodation rentals.

Market Drivers: Increasing Spending By Muslim Travellers across the Globe

Growing Disposable Income

High Availability of Muslim-Friendly Travel Services and Facilities

Market Trend: Increase Number of Solo Female Muslim Travellers

Rapidly Growing Demand for Halal Travel Education and Accreditation

Restraints: High Safety Concern of Having Basic Halal Requirements from Muslims

Opportunities: Advancement of Technologies Such As Smartphones Application Are Creating Growth in This Industry

As Islam Is a Fastest Growing Religion across the Globe, By This Market Is Having Strong Growth Potential

Challenges: High Cost of Travelling Effects on Travel Purchasing Decisions

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report: Halal Trip India (India), Global Halal Travels (Australia), Crescent Rating (Singapore), HalalDays.com (India), Halaltrip.com (Singapore), Halal Tourism (South Africa), Suaytour.com (Germany), Hunkar International Halal Travel (Turkey) and Musafireen (United States).

To comprehend Global Halal Tourism market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Halal Tourism market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Type (Domestic Tourism, International Tourism), Application (Millennials, Female Segment, Families, Senior Citizens), Purpose (Leisure, Business, Ramadan), Budget (Luxury, Average Budget, Low Budget), Culture (GCC, Southeast Asia, Western Europe)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Halal Tourism Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Halal Tourism market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Halal Tourism Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Halal Tourism

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Halal Tourism Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Halal Tourism market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

