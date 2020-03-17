The Medical Imaging Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2023, from 370 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Medical imaging is the technique and process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging seeks to reveal internal structures hidden by the skin and bones, as well as to diagnose and treat disease.

Medical imaging also establishes a database of normal anatomy and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities. Although imaging of removed organs and tissues can be performed for medical reasons, such procedures are usually considered part of pathology instead of medical imaging.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Medical Imaging Systems Market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Carestream Health, Esaote, Hologic, Fujifilm, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation

Market Segment By Type –

• Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

• X-Ray Imaging Systems

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

• Ultrasound Imaging Systems

• Nuclear Imaging Systems

• Mammography Systems

Market Segment By Application –

• Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

• Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

• Neuro and Spine

• Cardiovascular and Thoracic

• General Imaging

• Breast Health

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Medical Imaging Systems Market

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Imaging Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Medical Imaging Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Medical Imaging Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Medical Imaging Systems Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Imaging Systems Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

